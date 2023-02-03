Delta is adding more Love Field flights, including to New York

Delta operates out of Gate 11 at Love Field, the Dallas city-owned airport that is almost exclusively home to Southwest Airlines flights.

DALLAS — Delta Airlines is adding more daily flights out of Love Field, including daily service to Los Angeles and New York.

Starting June 5, Delta will over twice-daily flights to New York's LaGuardia Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

Delta will also increase its number of daily flights to Atlanta from four to five.

Love Field also has a handful of flights from Alaska Airlines, but the rest of the standard commercial offerings are Southwest.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday touted the Delta expansion as another on "our city's ever-expanding list of major economic wins in recent years."

“These new routes will provide our residents and workers with more options for travel while bringing more visitors to Dallas to experience all the great opportunities and amazing amenities that our city has to offer," Johnson said in a news release.

Delta's involvement at Love Field hasn't been without controversy over the years.

Southwest leases 18 of the airport's 20 gates, including two that it subleases from United Airlines, according to the Dallas Business Journal. When Southwest accused Delta of "squatting" and tried to kick out its competitor, the city of Dallas filed suit to avoid retaliation from either side.

After multiple delays and negotiations, the two sides reached a settlement last summer that included a lease agreement with Delta.

On Friday, Delta officials said they've "secured long-term access" at Love Field with a "now-permanent home at gate 11."