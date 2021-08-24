Delta variant setting record hospitalization numbers in Central Texas

Texas hospitals are seeing numbers similar to those seen at the height of the pandemic in January 2021.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texas policies may have changed significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic was flooding hospitals in January 2021, but state data shows hospital numbers are returning to the same heights due to the delta variant.

The area of Texas known as Trauma Service Area L includes Milam, Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Mills and Hamilton Counties. Hospitals in the region now have a record high 272 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. The previous high of 257 was set on Jan. 12.

TSA M includes McLennan, Falls, Limestone, Bosque and Hill Counties. State data shows the area had 201 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday. Just five cases shy of the 206 back on Jan. 6.

Officials continue to beg the public to get vaccinated.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District released a statement yesterday that said in part:

"We may soon exceed January’s record levels in both daily hospitalizations and daily new cases unless we make drastic changes quickly to reduce community transmission.

Mass distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine beginning mid-January 2021 caused a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities when local COVID-19 levels were at their highest. Currently, about 43% of people over 12-years-old in McLennan County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19."

Coryell County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell told 6 News Tuesday the county is seeing the worst numbers since the pandemic began, and they need people to get vaccinated.

"I don't know of any provider right now that's not saying 'Get a vaccine.' Especially now that Pfizer has full FDA approval," Harrell said. "Right now this is the worst infectious rate since this entire COVID pandemic started. This delta variant has been a game changer."