REPORT: East Texas native DeMarvion Overshown out for season after tearing ACL in Dallas Cowboys preseason game against Seattle Seahawks

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys out of the University of Texas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ARP, Texas — An East Texas native, who was expected to help boost the Dallas Cowboys defense, has reportedly been ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL during Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Arp High School graduate turned NFL linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was injured with just under eight minutes left in the first quarter. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, but was then carted back to the locker room.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Overshown tore his left ACL and will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown tore his left ACL in last night's preseason game vs. Seahawks, a person familiar with the diagnosis said. Season is over for the promising rookie third-round pick. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2023

Seattle came away with the win, defeating Dallas 22-14.

CBS Sports reports, prior to his injury, Overshown had shown promise having recorded nine combined tackles over the past two preseason matchups.

Still Blessed🙏🏾 — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) August 20, 2023