CENTRAL, Texas — A dense fog advisory is in effect Tuesday until noon for Central Texas.

Areas west of I-35 will experience visibility around 1/4 of a mile or less, according to the National Weather Service. Remember to slow your driving speed and use low-beam headlights.

On and off showers are expected Tuesday morning, with temperatures starting in the high 50s. We'll see spring-like highs in the mid-60s by the afternoon. Watch out for wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

A frontal boundary will be moving in from Arizona in New Mexico, bringing rain and possibly storms to the Central Texas area on Wednesday.

A line of severe thunderstorms will begin to move through Central Texas around 7 a.m. Wednesday and move out of the area by noon.

Meteorologist Meagan Massey said the thunderstorms have the possibility of developing damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, 1-inch hail and flash flooding.

A total of 1.5 inches of rain could fall in areas where rain falls the heaviest along and west of Interstate 35.

Beyond Wednesday's events, sunshine and cooler temperatures will return on Thursday to pave the way for a warming trend.

