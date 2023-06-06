Denton authorities help wrangle bull that escaped into neighborhood

Police say the bull was "quite agitated" and was refusing to get back onto a cattle trailer.

DENTON, Texas — Law enforcement in Denton didn't have a cow when they responded to reports of a bull walking through a neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said they began receiving calls at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday regarding the animal walking through yards on Malone Street, off West University Drive.

According to police, it appeared that the bull became loose after it escaped from its owner while parked at a nearby restaurant.

Police described the bull as being "quite agitated" and said that it was refusing to get back onto the cattle trailer.

Body camera footage from police showed the bull mooooving through the street as authorities worked to get him onto the trailer.

A local rancher who was called by the Denton County Sheriff's Office used a tranquilizer dart to subdue the bull near Panhandle Street, police said. The animal was then loaded onto the trailer.

"We appreciate the help of DCSO, Animal Services, and the rancher in ensuring the bull was safely returned to his owners after a three-hour ordeal," police said in a statement.