Department of Justice: 474 charged across US over COVID-19-related fraud

TEMPLE, Texas — The Department of Justice charged 474 people across the U.S. for allegedly committing COVID-19-related fraud, the department announced Friday.

These cases involved attempts to try and obtain $569 million from the U.S. government and citizens by targeting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program and Unemployment Insurance (UI) programs.

The charges were across 56 federal districts in the country, the department said.

"We will continue to devote resources to addressing this abhorrent behavior, and anyone engaged in these kinds of schemes can expect to see continuing, robust criminal and civil enforcement action," the department said.

The department said it will continue civil junctions and criminal indictments to stop these criminals.

“The impact of the department’s work to date sends a clear and unmistakable message to those who would exploit a national emergency to steal taxpayer-funded resources from vulnerable individuals and small businesses," said U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“We will not allow American citizens or the critical benefits programs that have been created to assist them to be preyed upon by those seeking to take advantage of this national emergency,” added Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.