Representatives from the Department of Justice will release their findings and recommendations for the City of Killeen's police department on June 25. The police department and community representatives will also be in attendance.

The Killeen Police Department asked the D.O.J.'s Office of Justice Programs Diagnostic Center for assistance in 2017 in assessing the scope of violent crime in the city, reviewing response policies and evaluating community involvement with the department.

The presentation will include analysis of key findings, model programs for a reduction in violence and recommendations for community engagement and crime reduction practices.

Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble was quoted in a release as saying, "A safer Killeen is a goal we all share as a community and it is believed that in the depth analysis and fresh perspectives being presented by the Office of Justice Programs can provide a blueprint of effective strategies that will allow us to focus our resources and meet that objective."

Monday's meeting will be held at the police department headquarters in the early afternoon. A copy of the report will also be available on the Channel 6 News website when it becomes public.

© 2018 KCEN