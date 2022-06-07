2 men identified after dying from a trench collapse in Jarrell

Both men were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after a trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 on June 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

JARRELL, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identities of the two men who died after they were buried alive when a trench collapsed in Jarrell.

The two men were identified as Jimmy L. Alvarado, 20, and Jose Vargas Ramirez, 39, wrote WCSO's Lt. Russell Travis in an email to 6 News.

Alvarado and Ramirez were buried 24 feet underground in a two-foot wide space after a trench collapsed in the area of 13700 North I-35 on June 28. The two were digging for a new development in the area when the accident happened.

It took a total of 23 hours for authorities to recover both men's bodies.

Alvarado grew up in Jarrell and attended Jarrell ISD, according to his obituary. He played football for the Cougars and graduated in 2019. He was a husband and a father, his obit says.

There's a GoFundMe set up to help Alvarado's family with funeral expenses.

Story continues below.