73-year-old woman killed in storms in Grayson County, officials confirm

A 73-year-old resident of Sherwood Shores in Grayson County, Texas, died amid storms rolling through North Texas, ABC News confirmed.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas — As storms rolled through North Texas, Grayson County officials confirmed to ABC News that a 73-year-old woman from Sherwood Shores died.

KTEN, an ABC and NBC affiliate in Texoma, first reported that DPS confirmed one person died from the storm that produced a tornado.

According to ABC News, ten others were injured and treated at local hospitals due to damage from storms in the area. Sherwood Shores is located right at the Texas-Oklahoma border along the Red River and near U.S. Highway 377.

KTEN Meteorologists Alex Schneider and Mandy Bailey shared photos of damage in Sherwood Shores:

Photos from Gordonville Volunteer Fire Department of damage in Sherwood Shores. #txwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/QILMN8kUW1 — Alex Schneider (@AlexSchneiderWx) March 22, 2022

SHERWOOD SHORES tornado damage. Photo from Ronald Johnston.



A shelter has been opened at First Baptist Church in Whitesboro for those impacted by tonight’s storm.



First Baptist Whitesboro, CLC Building

124 Center St.

Whitesboro, TX 76273#txwx pic.twitter.com/px34bRmOAE — Mandy Bailey (@MandyBaileyWX) March 22, 2022

WFAA reporter Morgan Young also surveyed the damage in Sherwood Shores on Tuesday. Here is the damage Young saw:

Sherwood Shores, Texas in Grayson County. Multiple streets in this neighborhood look like this.@WFAA pic.twitter.com/WbL8ghxxnw — Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) March 22, 2022

Neighbors tell me the woman who was killed last night lived here. They weren’t able to identify her by name but said she was sweet. @wfaa https://t.co/j9gQg0rF0Z pic.twitter.com/OrfDLBXY3U — Morgan Young (@MorganYoungTV) March 22, 2022

In the DFW area, storm damage was reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Jack County Rural Fire Chief Jason Jennings said there were four rescues that were minor injuries. No deaths have been reported.