Waco's Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival

The 1st annual Día de Los Muertos Parade and Festival will take place at Indian Spring Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

WACO, Texas — Ahead of the holiday, Día de Los Muertos, Creative Waco has joined with many different organizations to put on their first annual parade and second festival.

The parade will be Saturday, Oct. 30th, 2021, and it will start at 4:00 p.m. the parade will start at the Indian Spring Middle School and will go all the way to the park right before the suspension bridge. the parade is expected to last until 5:30 p.m.

The fun doesn't end there! After the parade, a large festival celebrating Mexican culture and the Day of the Dead will go on until 9:00 p.m.

There will be live music, art, many vendors, activities for the kids, and food trucks.

Also, a highlight of the festival, there will be a Día de Los Muertos-inspired fashion show and cultural dancing such as Folklorico.

The festival will last until 9:00 p.m.

Día de Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, is a holiday in Mexican culture where families celebrate the lives of their relatives who have passed away. Those who celebrate the holiday believe that the spirits of their deceased family members rejoin them during this time.

The holiday is celebrated on November 1st and 2nd.