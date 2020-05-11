Dillon Meek: Waco's New Mayor

Meek said he starts the role on November 17.

WACO, Texas — The countdown to Election Day has come and gone. After the election, Dillon Meek was officially elected as the new Mayor of Waco. He defeated David Morrow with 69 percent of the vote Tuesday. Meek said he starts the role on November 17. Meek replaces Mayor Kyle Deaver.

"I look forward to talking with him a little bit more to make sure I'm caught up to speed and ready for a smooth transition," Meek said.

Meek will head into his new role with plenty of things happening in Waco. One is the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Waco area, some schools are temporarily closed because of outbreaks.

We've seen more than 10,600 cases to date and 160 deaths. Meek talked about pulling together local doctors and health officials.

"If whatever results in a policy decision could conflict with other interests, whether it be economic or mental health or other issues. We pull together stakeholders from all of these interests, have a robust transparent dialogue and make sure we strike the right balance," Meek said.

Meek thinks the city has done a great job in an attempt to take on an unprecedented circumstance with a lot of difficulties and unknowns.

Another big development in Waco is literal development, with businesses continually popping up locally and Amazon building a fulfillment center.

"We have to make sure we have a diversified and holistic approach to economic development so part of that is supporting small business and entrepreneurs, but part of that is strategically recruiting larger companies that employ large numbers of people and pay good wages," Meek said.

Also, there is I-35 construction. It is something Meek called a needed necessary project. He said it is painful, but said the city can work with TXDOT to make sure the community members are being communicated with and commerce is able to thrive as best as possible. He also mentioned working with TXDOT to make sure everything is being done to make sure it stays on track. He believes they are doing that well.