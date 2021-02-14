Disaster declaration issued for McLennan County in response to winter weather

Judge Scott Felton issued the declaration Feb. 14.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A disaster declaration was issued for McLennan County on Sunday by Judge Scott Felton in response to the severe winter weather conditions.

Felton said in the declaration that he issued it after visiting with area city managers, law enforcement, emergency management officials and others.

"It is clear that our community is facing a serious threat from this winter storm," the declaration reads. "Weather related damage is already occurring in our community and our current weather situation is deteriorating. Conditions are expected to worsen over the next several days, with unbearably cold temperatures settling in and more wintry precipitation expected. Road conditions are already treacherous."