District 4 Councilwoman Kelly Connolly Palmer announces resignation due to 'unlivable wages'

Councilperson Palmer was elected to the Waco City council to represent District IV on Nov. 3 and was sworn in on Nov. 17.

WACO, Texas — Kelly Connolly Palmer announced via Instagram that she would be leaving her position as the City of Waco District IV Councilperson. Palmer submitted a letter of resignation from the Waco City Council to be in effect Nov. 4.

Councilperson Palmer stated, “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to serve as the District IV Councilwoman these past two years. I’m leaving office with such gratitude for the gift of working alongside so many of you in pursuit of a more equitable and beautiful Waco.”

On her Instagram Palmer reflected on her position as well as revealed the reason for her resignation due to unlivable wages. Her post read:

"This work has been immensely rewarding – and it’s also been costly. I put my paid career on hold so that I could give District IV — and the City of Waco — my full dedication. And while I’m proud to have been a part of the effort to increase the council stipend to $20,000 annually, this is still a far cry from a livable wage. I believe we will not truly see a Waco of the people, by the people, for the people until city council is a full-time, salaried role. Only then, can Wacoans of all backgrounds afford to serve in these influential seats and meaningfully be a part of shaping the policy that so closely impacts their and their neighbors' lives."

The councilwoman also mentioned in her post homophobic remarks and threats that she had received recently.

"While my decision to step down from office is a personal and professional one, I’d like to address the recent backlash of homophobic rhetoric and attacks that I and several others became a target of. There is no place for bigotry of this kind, or any other, in our community. Enduring harassment and violent threats should not be part of the cost we expect our elected officials and neighbors to pay in service to Waco."

Other than the negativity Palmer has experienced, 623 people have interacted with Palmer's Instagram post with lots of messages sending sentiments of positivity.

Mayor Dillon Meek also shared sentiments, “We thank Councilwoman Palmer for her contributions and dedication to District IV and the City of Waco. Throughout her term, she demonstrated deep care for the well-being of each person she represented, working diligently to represent their interest and to make Waco a stronger city. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her path forward.”

The current term for District IV expires in May 2023.