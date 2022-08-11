District IV council seat application filing process to open for the City of Waco

The vacant council seat application filing period will begin Monday, Nov. 21.

The City of Waco's District IV is looking to fill its vacant seat for the new year.

The vacant council seat application filing period will be Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. All applications must be submitted by the deadline by 5 p.m.

Applications should be filed with the City Secretary at the City of Waco City Secretary’s Office, 300 Austin Ave., 1st Floor of City Hall, according to the city.

Applicants can contact the City Secretary’s Office during regular business hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 254-750-5750 to schedule an appointment.

Applications can also be scanned and emailed to citysecretary@wacotx.gov .

To be eligiable, the city says applicants need to have resided in Texas and the City of Waco for 12 months and in District IV for at least six months.

Applicants will be interviewed next year by the City Council on Jan.10.

Vacant seats on the Waco City Council will be filled by a majority vote of the remaining members for the unexpired term or until the next City general election, according to the city.

The Oath of Office for the appointment of the City Council District IV vacancy is planned for Jan. 17, during the regular meeting of the City Council.

For more information on Waco City Council or to find your council district, visit here.