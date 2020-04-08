'Disturbed grave' | Portions of Kosse grave dug up, plastic flowers burned, Limestone County Sheriff says

The Sheriff's Department received a call about a 'disturbed grave' at the Shady Grove Cemetary in Kosse Monday morning. The grave longs to Reverend LB Perry.

KOSSE, Texas — The Limestone County Sheriff's Department received a call about a "disturbed grave" at the Shady Grove Cemetary in Kosse Monday morning around 9:25 a.m. The grave belongs to Reverend LB Perry, according to the Limestone County Sheriff.

When deputies arrived at the cemetery they found that portions of the grave were dug up and it looked as though plastic flowers were burned on top of the vault, which is on top of the casket.

Deputies did a crime scene search and did not find any other graves disturbed, the Limestone County Sheriff said. The crime is believed to have happened between June 4 and August 2.

If you have any information, please call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office at (254) 729-3278.