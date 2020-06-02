TEMPLE, Texas —

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a theft that happened in late January.

Officers were called to Cash Pawn, located on south General Bruce Dr., after three people, One man and two women, entered the store.

The man walked out of the store with several items including a purse, a car battery charger, and an analog mixer. All three suspects left the scene in a red car, according to the Temple PD

If you have any information, please contact the Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

