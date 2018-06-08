All kids going to public and private school in Texas need immunization shots as they enter Kindergarten, 7th grade, and 8th grade. Here's what they need, and where to get them.

Immunization Requirements for Schools

Grades K and up:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap)

Polio

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

Varicella

Hepatitis

Starting 7th Grade:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap) (booster)

Meningococcal (MCV4)

Starting 8th Grade:

Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP/DTP/DT/Td/Tdap) (booster)

See additional information on the Health and Human Services Website.

Getting Immunization shots without insurance

The Bell County Public Health District provides immunization shots in Temple on Tuesday at 509 South 9th street and Wednesday in Killeen at 309 North 2nd Street.

The service is available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m .to 3 p.m. It is suggested people get there early. Cost ranges from $14 dollars for one shot to $20 for multiple.

Metroplex Health System is providing free School Immunizations at Kid Fest from 12:30 - 3:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

The McLennan County Public Health District offers immunization shots at 225 West Waco Drive Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday hours are 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The clinic has extended hours on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. Cost is $14 to $22 for an administration fee.

