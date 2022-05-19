Muddy dog rescued from storm drain, returned home

The animal center said that, luckily, the wayward pup was microchipped.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the Austin Animal Center shared news of an "amazing save," rescuing a dog from a storm drain.

"Our evening Animal Protection Officers received a call about a dog in a storm drain," the shelter wrote on Facebook. "Normally these calls end up resolving themselves because if a dog got into a storm drain, it can usually get out. However, this situation sounded a little different so Officers Dougherty and Moorman headed out to the location."

The center said they were guided by the dog's barking and found him "mired in mud at the bottom of a concrete box," also called a splitter box, which is designed to direct overflow from a stormwater pond to a nearby creek.

Luckily, the dog was microchipped and staff were able to drive him home.

"Mahler and his buddy had escaped earlier in the day – the buddy made it home but obviously Mahler found himself in trouble," the shelter wrote. "We're so grateful this had a very happy ending, all thanks to the community member who called it in, the officers who performed the muddy rescue, and the owner who had had his dog microchipped!"

