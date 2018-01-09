KILLEEN, Texas — A possible domestic dispute turned into a physical altercation in the parking lot of Brookhaven Elementary in Killeen Friday morning.

Officials said the dispute was between a man and his ex-wife's boyfriend.

One of the men is said to have been dropping kids off to school when the two ran into each other.

The argument allegedly ended with the woman's ex-husband attacking the boyfriend.

Killeen ISD is seeking a warrant for assault with bodily injury for the suspected attacker.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

Correction: A previous version of this article inaccurately stated the person attacked was the woman’s ex-boyfriend. He is her current boyfriend, and this article has been updated to reflect this.

