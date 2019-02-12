WACO, Texas — New Rd. and Sanger Ave. reopened Monday afternoon after a domestic disturbance escalated to a standoff involving SWAT, according to the Waco Police Department.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sanger Ave. around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The suspect barricaded himself in a residence with the woman who called in the disturbance, WPD said.

Officers advised the public to avoid the area while SWAT responded to remove the suspect from the residence.

SWAT kicked in the barricade and the suspect was taken into custody for violation of a protective order.

