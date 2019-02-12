WACO, Texas — New Rd. and Sanger Ave. reopened Monday afternoon after a domestic disturbance escalated to a standoff involving SWAT, according to the Waco Police Department.
Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sanger Ave. around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
The suspect barricaded himself in a residence with the woman who called in the disturbance, WPD said.
Officers advised the public to avoid the area while SWAT responded to remove the suspect from the residence.
SWAT kicked in the barricade and the suspect was taken into custody for violation of a protective order.
POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM:
- Victims ID'd in plane crash that killed 3 near San Antonio airport
- Sully statue to be unveiled at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum
- Caught on camera: Delivery driver drops, kicks package that turns out to be fragile
- City of Temple moves proposed million-gallon water tower after citizen complaints
- Man sentenced to 50 years in connection with 2017 murder of pregnant Beaumont mother