Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer for defamation

The lawsuit claims Sidney Powell caused "unprecedented harm" and spread "false narratives" about the 2020 election.

COLORADO, USA — Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems Inc. filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday morning against a lawyer for President Donald Trump accusing her of promoting a "false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election" and causing "unprecedented harm."

The 124-page lawsuit specifically mentions a press conference in Georgia by Sidney Powell in which she "falsely claimed that Dominion had rigged the election, that Dominion was created in Venezuela to rig elections for Hugo Chávez, and that Dominion bribed Georgia officials for a no-bid contract."

The lawsuit calls the accusation "wild" and says they're "demonstrably false."

Dominion is requesting damages of more than $1.3 billion, saying it has spent millions on security for its employees and damage control to its reputation, and risks losses of future business.

Last month, Eric Coomer, the Director of Product Security and Strategy for Dominion Voting Systems, filed a defamation and conspiracy lawsuit in Denver District Court.

He's suing Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and a handful of individuals, including his attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani and two Colorado conservatives, Michelle Malkin and Joe Oltmann. He's also suing One America News Network (OANN) and Newsmax Media.

Coomer has been in hiding since shortly after Election Day because of threats he's received as an employee of Dominion, which is based in Denver.

"It's just been absolutely horrible. It has completely upended by entire life. My day-to-day life is nothing like it was and probably never will be again," said Coomer.