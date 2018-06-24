Loved ones of Ashley Leonetti are turning to the community for help laying Leonetti and her daughter Allissia to rest.

Police say the pair were hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Killeen.

It happened just after midnight in the 5400 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard. When officers arrived they found both victims lying in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation shows that both the woman and child were in the street when they were hit by a car headed eastbound. The passengers in the car were not injured.

A family friend created a Go Fund Me to help with funeral arrangements.

"Ashley did her all to provide and make the best life for her children. Ashley was someone that I could talk to without judgment.. Even when life was tough for her, she always made a way.

As a single mother she did the best as she could to provide. Ashley leaves behind her oldest son. I pray you all find it in your heart to donate anything. Thanks in advance for your small but big blessings," said Family friend and fundraising page creator McCoy Akyia.

