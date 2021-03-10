Donations needed for Belton PD's Silver Santa Program

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 6.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department's seventh annual Silver Santa Program needs donations, which will go to benefit elderly Belton residents, according to a news release.

The donations will go to benefit the participants of the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program, per the Belton PD.

The police said the goal of Silver Santa is to provide a gift bag for each RU OK? participant for Christmas.

Interested donors can find boxes at the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Belton CVS.

We are seeking the following items for donation: