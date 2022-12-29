Donations to Brazos Valley Food Bank will be matched through the end of 2022

An anonymous donor will match donations up to $100,000 through the end of the year.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos Valley Food Bank has announced that an anonymous donor will be matching donations up to $100,000 through the end of year.

The food banks annual end of the year fundraiser started on Thanksgiving and will end on Dec. 31.

Executive Director Theresa Mangapora notes that "It's exciting to have such large donations. Also, it's a challenge for staff here and a challenge for the community to step up and match it."

The food bank utilizes the donations made in November and December to help them get through the spring.

According to Mangapora, this matching gift challenge is one of the biggest the food bank has ever received.

For additional information, visit here.