Bank 'jugging', how you can avoid being a victim

Temple police say there's been a pattern of the crime happening in the last two years.

TEMPLE, Texas — Jugging isn't just something the kids are saying, it's a real crime happening right here in Central Texas.

"Jugging is something that's come up in the law enforcement community within the past several years," Temple Police Department Corporal Casey Sheppard said. "It's a term that actually originated out of the Houston area."

Most recently, a man, who wishes to remain anonymous was in Temple and went to the Bank of America on South 31st Street. He withdrew $250 and went to the nearby Sam's Club.

When he came out after shopping for 30-35 minutes, his window was shattered. Someone followed him from the bank. That was the first thing the police asked him when they arrived.

"Over the last two years, we've seen a pattern with this crime," Sheppard said. He says there's been 25-30 cases of jugging in Temple in the past two years, with a major portion of the cases happening at the same Bank of America where the man was followed from.

There's no target age group, no particular time of day, but rather anyone can be a victim, it's just a matter of whether or not you make a big enough withdrawal.

The biggest thing Sheppard says these perpetrators are after, is your money. That's where people are slipping up the most. They'll leave their money in their car.

"I wouldn't be able to stress enough how important it is that you take that withdrawal that you get and take it out of the car," Sheppard said. "If you leave it in the car, you're leaving that item for them to be able to steal."

Sheppard says awareness is the most important way to avoid being the next target.

"If you see anyone watching you as a customer, that's important, especially at a bank, because you never know what their intentions might be. If you're seeing someone that's paying that extra attention, make sure to be vigilant. Keep an eye on them. Keep an eye on what vehicle they're driving to make sure that you don't become a victim."

Sheppard says never let your guard down when it comes to your money.