KILLEEN, Tx — A video posted to social media shows at least three people jump over the counter at a donut shop in Killeen and attack an employee on Thursday.

The Best Donuts shop off Trimmier Road is across the street from Ellison High School.

Killeen Independent School District spokesman Terry Abbott told Channel 6 the person seen with his shirt off is a former Ellison student. The other people involved are his adult family members, according to Abbott.

“The video shows that one now-former Ellison High School student jumped up on the donut shop counter and watched while two of his adult family members crossed the counter and assaulted an employee of the donut shop. It appears no other students were involved. District officials are working closely with Killeen ISD Police and Killeen Police to support the investigation of this incident. The student was suspended and has been withdrawn from the district and is relocating to another state as previously planned by the family. We will support the prosecution of anyone involved in this incident to the fullest extent of the law.”

The video was originally posted to Instagram then shared on Twitter and Facebook by multiple people. It contains vulgar language, so we edited the sound.

The details on what started the fight and the names of the people involved were not released. The shop was not open Friday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now on Android or iPhone!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN