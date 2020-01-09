Video shows tense exchange between officers, protesters in Downtown Austin

On Tuesday, police said they are reviewing the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — Videos have emerged on social media showing a tense exchange between officers and protesters at a rally against police brutality in Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

In one of the videos, a protester is seen filming an officer before he pushes her. It appears a second officer then throws the woman to the ground.

In a second video sent to KVUE, a protester can be heard telling an officer “that’s her phone” before being pulled away from the officer.

The person who filmed the videos told KVUE the incidents happened around 9 p.m. that night.

On Tuesday, police said they are reviewing the incident.

"The Austin Police Department has been made aware of the video circulating on social media, and is reviewing the incident in question to determine whether the actions of the officers involved were compliant with APD policy," the department said in a statement to KVUE.

Police could not confirm the exactly what led to the incident or whether the woman's phone was taken before or after the confrontation.

Clashes between police and demonstrators have occurred at several rallies over the past few months, as the issue of police violence draws protesters to the streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Michael Ramos in Austin.

Protesters marched through Downtown Austin on Saturday, calling for justice in the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Saturday’s rally comes in response to the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Blake in the back seven times while they were responding to a domestic abuse call. His family says he's now paralyzed.

At least eight people were arrested that night, with charges including obstructing a highway passage and evading arrest detention.

At a protest in Downtown Austin on Aug. 1, pepper spray was used to detain a group near Fourth Street and Congress Avenue who were blocking the sidewalk with their sign. Those protesters told KVUE the response by police was not justified and said pedestrians were able to walk around the signs if needed.