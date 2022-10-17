Downtown Marlin remains closed after massive fire Sunday

MARLIN, Texas — Nobody will be allowed into the downtown area of Marlin on Monday because of hazardous conditions that remain from Sunday's fire, according to the City of Marlin.
The city said no one will have access to the area starting from Hwy 6 at the light to the railroad tracks.
The city warned that the Marlin Police Department will be in the area to issue citations to anyone who is caught in the downtown area.
"There will be no exceptions outside of emergency personnel," the city said, stressing that TxDOT and other city personnel will be there to clean up the hazardous conditions.
On Sunday morning, a fire erupted in the 200 block of Live Oak Street. The Waco Fire Department assisted Marlin and other agencies in putting out the fire.
Three firefighters were treated at the scene, but no injuries or deaths were reported.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.