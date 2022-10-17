Downtown Marlin remains closed after massive fire Sunday

The city warned that the Marlin Police Department will be in the area to issue citations to anyone who is caught in the downtown area.

MARLIN, Texas — Nobody will be allowed into the downtown area of Marlin on Monday because of hazardous conditions that remain from Sunday's fire, according to the City of Marlin.

The city said no one will have access to the area starting from Hwy 6 at the light to the railroad tracks.

The city warned that the Marlin Police Department will be in the area to issue citations to anyone who is caught in the downtown area.

"There will be no exceptions outside of emergency personnel," the city said, stressing that TxDOT and other city personnel will be there to clean up the hazardous conditions.

Three firefighters were treated at the scene, but no injuries or deaths were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.