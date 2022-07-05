Dozens of fires started by illegal fireworks in Killeen, city spokesperson says

450 calls to 911 in Bell County were made in a matter of three hours on July 4th.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Fire Department responded to more than two dozen fires due to illegal fireworks on July 4, according to a news release from the city.

The calls included a fire on the Stillhouse Bridge. KFD was one of several fire departments that responded. The cause was under investigation Tuesday but the city said they received reports of fireworks being set off there.

The city released the following information on the number of fires to which they responded.

Killeen Fire Department between 7 p.m. July 4 - 1 a.m. July 5

21 grass fires due to fireworks

1 dumpster fire due to fireworks

1 fence secondary to grass fire due to fireworks

1 grass fire due to fireworks with burned house trim

Mutual aid response to Stillhouse Bridge and Williamson County-Florence Fire

More than 95 verbal warnings to people using fireworks

Bell County Fire Marshal between 8 p.m. July 4 - 1 a.m. July 5

56 citizen contacts

13 citations/summons issued

More than 100 confiscated fireworks

According to Bell County, there were more than 600 calls to 911 made throughout the county from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. That number is double the number of calls on a normal shift. 450 of those calls came in from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.