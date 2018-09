FORT HOOD — Over 50 military families were reunited Friday at the Fort Hood Homecoming as troops returned home from a year long deployment in the Middle East.

The Troops stood behind the buses they came in on and were revealed to their families as the buses drove away.

Families ran across the street to embrace their loved ones after the long separation.

Fort Hood Homecoming

