HILL COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested Saturday after dozens of packs of cigarettes were stolen from a Valero, according to the Hill County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO officials said the men sped away from the gas station on Hwy. 31.

Surveillance video caught two suspects burglarizing the store and taking a large number of cigarettes.

HIllsboro police pulled over a car for speeding shortly after.

According to HCSO, the driver was wearing undergarments that matched what one of the suspects was wearing in the video and had a warrant out of the Grand Prairie Police Department.

While searching the vehicle, HPD officers found two trash bags filled with cigarettes, clothes matching what the suspects were described wearing and burglary tools in the car, HCSO said.

Both men were arrested and are facing a burglary of a building charge.

Their identities have not been released pending arraignment.

