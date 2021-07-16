Dozens rally in Waco to bring awareness to, support Cuban people

Some of those who gathered still have loved ones living in Cuba and have heard they are facing censorship, food and medical shortages.

WACO, Texas — Dozens of people gathered outside the Waco Convention Center Friday night to rally support for the Cuban people who have been protesting for their freedom in the midst of a crisis in their country.

They met at the Freedom Fountain with the goal of bringing awareness to the conditions Cuba and its people are currently facing.

Among the people included those who left the country years ago, like Cuban immigrant and activist Ernesto De La Cruz and Cuban refugee Zee Perez. They told 6 News that despite leaving, they still have loved ones there and have heard they are facing censorship, food and medical shortages.

Now, they are asking for Americans and international leaders to join their cause.

"We're trying to bring the message that these people are exploding. They ask for freedom. They want to be free," Perez said.

"Right now most of the protestors that went out on the streets the past couple of days have been held by military personnel," De La Cruz explained. "Right now, in their homes, being [held] by these military communist people."

Perez and De La Cruz are asking people to pray for Cuba and to have discussions with neighbors to help provide a voice for the Cuban people who cannot speak for themselves at this time.

