9 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Andrews Co. involving the University of the Southwest Golf Team

Two students are currently in serious condition at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — Nine people are dead and two others are injured after a major crash Tuesday night.

According to Texas DPS, the fatal crash happened at 8:17 p.m. on FM 1788 north of SH 115.

A Ford passenger van that was registered by USW was traveling northbound, while a Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck drove into the van head-on causing both vehicles to catch on fire and burn.

Six students and one faculty member in the van were killed in the crash.

The faculty member has been identified as Tyler James, the coach of USW’s golf teams and the driver of the van.

Two more students were transported by helicopter to UMC in Lubbock.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were killed in the crash as well.

The van was heading back from a golf tournament in Midland where both the women's and men's golf team members were competing.

The team was playing in a tournament in Midland on Thursday, March 15, and were scheduled to tee off on Wednesday, March 16, against Midland College.

The Midland College Golf Tournament has been canceled due to the recent tragic events.

"All of the players and their coaches from the participating schools met together early this morning,” said Midland College Athletic Director Forrest Allen. “We were all shocked to learn of this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with USW as they grieve this terrible loss. I have talked with USW’s Athletic Director Steve Appel to let him know that all Midland College athletic team players and coaches are ready to help in any way during this time.”

NBC News received a statement from the President of the University of the Southwest President Quint Thurman.