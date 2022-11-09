DPS dedicates highway memorial sign to Groesbeck trooper shot, killed in 2021

Chad Walker died on March 31, 2021 while trying to assist a driver who pulled a handgun on him and shot him, authorities said.

GROESBECK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety dedicated a DPS aircraft and highway memorial sign to the late Groesbeck Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday.

Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. He stopped to assist a driver, identified as 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson Jr., who was stopped on FM 2448 and Highway 84 on March 31 that year.

As he approached the vehicle, Pinson appeared from the vehicle and reportedly shot Walker with a handgun before he fled the scene. He later shot and killed himself after he was found barricaded inside a home near Mexia, authorities said at the time.

Walker was taken to the hospital where he was put on life support, but doctors said he didn't display any signs of viable brain activity. He died a few days later, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, DPS dedicated the aircraft and sign during a ceremony. Walker's family attended the ceremony, along with authorities from Groesbeck.

Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death.