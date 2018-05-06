The 18-wheeler driver who died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 6 just south of Riesel has been identified.

Michael Padgett, 62, of Conroe, lost his life after his 18-wheeler overturned. DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

An investigation determined the Padgett's truck which was pulling a Transcraft flatbed trailer lost control of his vehicle after a tire blowout on the flatbed trailer, officials said. The truck tractor and the flatbed trailer started to weave and overturned - releasing the concrete block in transport from the trailer.

DPS reminds the public that checking tires is important. Before traveling be sure to check tread depth and make sure the tire pressure is at the recommended level based on the vehicle driven and the tire manufacturer's recommendation.

