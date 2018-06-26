In a previous version of this story, It was reported there were six occupants inside the vehicle, however, Texas DPS confirmed Tuesday they discovered there were seven occupants.

ELM MOTT, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man and woman killed in a fatal rollover on I-35 Monday evening.

Jose Vazques Salazer, 69 and Edna Rico Garcia, 51, both of Mexico were killed in the single-vehicle crash on southbound I-35 near Leo Street.

Officials said a Chevy Suburban was traveling southbound on I-35 near exit 342 when the driver saw a tire tread. Seven people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver tried to drive around tread and lost control causing the SUV to overturn on the side of the road, according to DPS officials.

Five passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time and were ejected from the SUV.

Only two were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities said Garcia and Salazar were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and all other occupants were taken to Baylor Scott & White Waco in critical condition.

Elm Mott Police and Fire, Lacy-Lakeview Police and Fire, and the McLennan County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to that scene.

No charges have been filed.

DPS said for drivers to buckle up and wearing a seatbelt can reduce the risk of injury or death when involved in a crash.

