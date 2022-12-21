DPS confirms one dead in Lampasas crash

One woman is dead after crashing her car off of Farm to Market 580 in Lampasas, DPS says.

LAMPASAS, Texas — Texas DPS confirms one woman has died after suffering severe injuries in a car crash off of Farm to Market 580 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12:54 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman was 52-year-old Eula Whitner Carr of Lometa, Texas.

Carr was driving west on Farm to Market 580 when she veered off the roadway, hit a culvert and rolled the car multiple times, authorities say.

Texas DPS says Carr was ejected from the vehicle and after being transported to Darnell Army Hospital on Fort Hood, she died.

According to authorities, Carr was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.

