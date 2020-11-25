DPS increases enforcement for holiday travel, TxDOT urges drivers to be safe

The Texas Department of Public Safety kicks off Operation Care (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). Troopers will be on Texas roads from Wednesday through Sunday.

WACO, Texas — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and despite warnings from health officials to stay home, millions of Americans are planning to hit the road this holiday season.

Jake Smith with TxDOT Waco District said in previous years there has been an increase in holiday travel.

"At this time we're not sure if we're gonna be seeing an increase or decrease in traffic volume, of course that uncertainty is from corona, but regardless if we see an increase or decrease it's always best to be prepared," Smith said.

From Wednesday through Monday there will be no new road closures or construction, which Smith said should hopefully make things smoother for drivers.

However, there will be more patrols. The Texas Department of Public Safety kicks off Operation Care (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort). Troopers will be on Texas roads from Wednesday through Sunday looking for anyone who is not obeying the law.

"Apply some basic safety action items for yourself and for those traveling with you and that's eliminating all distracted driving, obeying posted speed limits, never drinking and driving, and of course buckling up and making sure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up," Smith said.

The TxDOT Waco District urges people to be safe on the road by planning ahead and visiting DriveTexas.org where you can see traffic, construction, road and weather conditions so you can make it safely to your destination.