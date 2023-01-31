DPS trooper 'continues to improve daily' after being struck by vehicle in weather-related Navarro County crash

DPS officials say the trooper was seriously injured and that the incident appeared to be weather-related.

NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle while investigating a crash in Navarro County on Tuesday morning.

Officials said the incident appeared to be weather-related as icy conditions continue throughout the North Texas area.

The department said trooper Curtis Putz was struck outside of his vehicle around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 45 near mile marker 220. According to the department, Putz was pinned under a vehicle after being hit.

He was transported to a hospital in Dallas and remains in serious condition, DPS said.

On 01/31/2023, at 8:45AM, Trooper Curtis Putz was struck by a vehicle while investigating a crash on I-45 in Navarro County. He was seriously injured and transported to a Dallas area hospital where he remains in serious condition. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/20bCvBjgXK — TxDPS - North Texas Region (@TxDPSNorth) January 31, 2023

On Friday afternoon, DPS issued an update on Putz's condition, sharing that he had undergone surgical procedures to his legs, hip and arms since his hospitalization.

"At this time, he remains in the hospital in stable condition," the DPS statement on Putz said. "He is breathing independently, is alert and is speaking with his family. Trooper Putz’s condition continues to improve daily, however he faces a long recovery ahead. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for him and his family."