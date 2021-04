Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville Texas Highway Patrol is currently in stable condition.

BRYAN, Texas — Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar is in stable condition this morning after he was shot yesterday pursuing the suspect of a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar of the Madisonville @TexasHwyPatrol Office remains in critical but stable condition @StJoseph_Health in Bryan. We remain hopeful his condition will improve & appreciate the many kind thoughts and prayers. 💙🙏🏼 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) April 9, 2021

Texas DPS tweeted out the identification of Rojas Tovar this morning adding that he currently remains at St. Joseph Health in Bryan.

At a press conference yesterday, Texas DPS officials confirmed a trooper was rushed into surgery and that the trooper was in stable condition.