DPS Troopers Foundation supports Walker family after tragedy

The DPS Troopers Foundation is now collecting $25,000 for the Walker family. The foundation offers multiple resources to troopers and their families.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety Troopers Foundation is raising money for the family of Chad Walker after Walker was ambushed while responding to a disabled vehicle in Limestone County near Mexia on March 26. He was shot multiple times and remains on life support for the purpose of being an organ donor.

DPS Troopers Foundation board member and DPS Officer Association President Richard Jankovsky told 6 News these situations are horrible enough for the family even without travel costs while visiting their loved ones. That's where the foundation comes in.

"We can provide some immediate help that sometimes takes longer to get going like putting family members up in hotels," Jankovsky said. "Ensuring that all parties involved have a meal. These are things that get overlooked in the heat of the moment. We are able to come in and shore up some gaps."

Jankovsky said the organization's fundraiser Help a Hero will send all funds right to the family, but donations to the organization itself can assist in many other ways. They make sure families have meals and transportation if they travel to the hospital. If a trooper suffers a different kind of loss, such as a home burning down, they can give immediate help there as well.

When a life is lost, Jankovsky said they can work with the state to honor our troopers.

"In the event of a tragedy, if the legislature approves it, there are certain highways that can be named in honor, in memory of troopers who have lost their lives, " Jankovsky said. "Those signs cannot be purchased with state funds...we engage in fundraising activates to pay for those signs along those highways."

DPS Trooper Thomas Nipper was just honored in a highway dedications a few weeks ago. You can learn more about the DPS Troopers Foundation on their website.