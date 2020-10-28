Belton PD "RU OK?" program for seniors has saved 10 lives

Seniors can arrange when they'd like to get a call and volunteers will call up to three times. If there's no answer, they'll send an officer.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department wants to remind people of a program that could help save the lives of seniors who live alone.

Many of us are feeling alone due to the pandemic, but that's how a lot of seniors who're living on their own feel on a daily basis. Belton PD has a program in place called RU OK? to help.

"We reach out to the participants Monday through Friday just to give them a call and let them know hey, are you ok? Do you need anything?," Candice Griffin said, the support serviced manager with Belton PD.

Anita Wyatt, a long-time volunteer and coordinator for the program, said sometimes that's the only call some seniors get all week.

"One lady told me recently she says when I receive a call from you I feel like I'm also getting a hug," Wyatt said.

Seniors can arrange when they'd like to get a call and volunteers will call up to three times. If there's no answer, they'll send an officer.

"The reason we love this program is because to date we've had 10 lives saved," Griffing said. "Ten times we've called, no one has picked up the phone, we've gone out to the house and someone may be laying on be floor, they can't reach for help."

James Javens has been on both sides of the program. He signed up after his wife passed away and then became a volunteer.

"It makes you feel good that someone cares about you and calls you, and that's important when you get older especially because I'm 80 years old," Javens said.

He said he loves the program because it lets people know they care.

"There's always people who are gonna help you and it's important that you return something back," Javens said.

Aside from checking on their well-being, Wyatt hopes it also brings people a little bit of sunshine.

"I always tell them be safe, be well and do something every day that makes you happy," Wyatt said.

If you or anyone you know could use the RU OK? program contact Belton Police.