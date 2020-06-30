Drive-in fireworks show a must-see event Saturday

Annual fireworks show begins at 9:30 PM at Crossroads Park

TEMPLE, Texas — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and social distancing continues to become the new normal, the City of Temple wants you to join them for an incredible Drive-In style fireworks show as we celebrate Independence Day this weekend.

"Though we will not offer the traditional Fourth of July activities like live music, bounce houses and food trucks, we are looking forward to offering this year's modified drive-in fireworks show," Senior Special Events Coordinator Holly Leiferman said. "We would like to thank our title sponsor H-E-B for their continued support along with the assistance of our amazing city staff that made this event possible for the entire community."

The H-E-B All American Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks Show will take place at 9:30 p.pm on Saturday, July 4 and the music for the show will be carried live on US 105.5 FM.

If you would like to guarantee yourself the best spot, the parking area will be open at 7:00 p.m.. All of the parking is first come, first served basis.

"This will still give the community a fun and safe opportunity to get out and celebrate our nation's independence," Leiferman said.

Signage and parking attendants will be on-hand to direct the flow of traffic and everyone who attends is asked to practice social distancing guidelines set forth as all CDC and State of Texas guidelines will be strictly followed. Barbecue grills, tents, yard games and other traditional activities will not be allowed.

If you can't make the fireworks show in person, you can also stream the show on all 6 News social media platforms.