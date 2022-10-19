Dive team recovers car stolen in late '90s found in Deep East Texas pond

Sheriff Wallace estimated the car was placed into the pond around 1996 and encourages anyone with information to come forward.

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — In the late 1990s, a stolen car went for a swim into a pond in Trinity County. Now, over two decades later, deputies got the vehicle out with help from a dive team and aerial drone views.

After being spotted with the drone, the Trinity County Sheriff's Office alongside Texas Department of Public Safety divers began to retrieve the car from the Old Rock Pit pond.

The car was registered in Angelina County. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said he contacted the previous owner who told officials he reported the car stolen in the late 1990s.

“We were a little nervous as what we find inside the car however, we are glad to report that we didn’t find anything other than a child’s car seat, a few unopened cans of Budweiser beer, and some catfish," Wallace said in his Facebook post.