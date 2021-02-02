Drive-through vaccination clinic to be held at McLane Stadium this week, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District says

The vaccination clinic will be held Thursday-Saturday to administer 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses received by the Texas Department of State Health Services

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will facilitate a drive-through vaccination clinic at McLane Stadium Thursday through Saturday to administer 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses received by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

All appointments made for this clinic will be contacted from the waitlist on the COVID-19 Waco website. People will be notified by the Health District through email or by phone to schedule an appointment, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Please do not contact the Health District if you have not received an email or phone call. To join the waitlist, register on the COVID-19 Waco website or call for help at (254) 750-1980. Vaccinations are free for eligible individuals in Phases 1A and 1B of the Texas DSHS plan.

When the second dose of the vaccine is needed, people will be contacted by the Health District directly to schedule an appointment. Signing up on the waitlist for second doses is not needed, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

Please note that this clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for people 18 years of age and older, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.