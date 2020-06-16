WACO, Texas — Many families may still be feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and several local organizations are doing what they can to help.

Transformation Waco is helping parents via drive-thrus. It’s for anyone who needs to get their students enrolled online and to apply for P-EBT.

Because of school closures from COVID-19, the state can provide more than $1 billion in pandemic food benefits to families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced lunch, which is up to $285 per child.

"That's the estimated cost for what students would have received if they would have had lunch and breakfast here at school during that time,” said Travis Cheatham, a family support specialist at Indian Spring Middle School.

Transformation Waco has also partnered with other non-profits and organizations to help families through a community resource pantry.

"They get groceries and hygiene products and they collect them together and so people that fill out the form will get a bag delivered to them at the end of the week,” Cheatham said.

If your child goes to one of the Transformation Waco schools, you can apply online.

However, the community resource pantry is available to everyone through Prosper Waco or Grassroots Waco.

"Right now, we're doing it throughout the summer, so I mean people are still hurting, jobs still aren't what they need to be, and so we know it's a need that's out there,” Cheatham said.

The drive-thrus will be held for one week at the Transformation Waco schools.



June 15th

Indian Spring Middle School (Riverside) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alta Vista Elementary from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 16th

Alta Vista Elementary from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Indian Spring Middle School (Riverside) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 17th

Brook Avenue Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Estella Maxey (Abbott Street) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 18th

Carver Middle School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

J.H. Hines Elementary from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 19th

Brook Avenue Elementary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More stories on KCENTV.com

First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19

City of Austin 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order extended to Aug. 15 after surge in hospitalizations

Where in public are you most likely to catch the coronavirus? Doctors weigh in