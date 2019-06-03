Water service was shut off to some Marlin residents after a driver hit a fire hydrant on Park Street, the city said on its Facebook page.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Crews began shutting off valves around 4 a.m., the city said. The city said it needs to locate gas and “other third-party lines” before crews can dig up and repair the broken line.

It is unclear how many residents are without water and long the repair will take.

Popular stories on KCENTV.com:

Former Fort Hood chaplain sick, homeless

2 more blood pressure drug recalls for cancer risk; 4 in one week

VA hospital 'looking into' discharge of former Fort Hood chaplain, facility leaders say

MISSING TEEN: Killeen Police Department searching for 13-year-old