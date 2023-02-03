Driver crashes into parked 18-wheeler in Temple, one person dead

TPD officers will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.

TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler, according to the Temple Police Department

Friday around 6:30 a.m., officers received a call about the crash on the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop, according to TPD.

The driver, police say, died after crashing into a parked 18-wheeler. There was no one reported in the truck at the time of the crash, according to police. TPD officers will have the road blocked down to one lane for a couple of hours.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.