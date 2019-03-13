TEMPLE, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash in Temple, police said.

Emergency crews were called just after 6 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash North Point Road. Investigators said the driver of an older model Chevrolet Blazer struck a tree, “shearing off the fiberglass roof.”

The Blazer traveled a short distance before ending up in a drainage ditch and hitting another tree, police said.

Three people were inside the truck at the time of the crash. One person was taken to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center for evaluation. The other two people refused to be taken to a hospital, police said.

Temple police are reminding drivers to slow down and buckle up in wet weather conditions.

