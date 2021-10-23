Driver identified in fatal crash on IH-14 involving a stolen vehicle

The Copperas Cove man later died at the hospital.

CORYELL, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the name of the person killed in the Oct. 21 fatal wreck involving a stolen vehicle.

Edward Charles Herman Jr., 28, of Copperas Cove, was driving a 2006 Honda Accent sedan going west on IH-14 on the left shoulder at an unsafe speed, according to DPS.

DPS said the Honda traveled off the left side of the roadway, traveled up an embankment, and rolled over multiple times.

Killeen Police had reports that the sedan was stolen before the crash.

Herman was transported to Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood where he later died.